11/3/20: Warmup Begins Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth:

If you have thought the last few days have been relatively chilly, the warmup begins Wednesday afternoon with highs warming back into the low to mid 50’s.

A cold front that moved through last night, which reinforced the chilly air across the Capital Region for today, will actually move northward overnight tonight as a warm front. Because of this temperatures will bottom out early this evening before rising late tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Large area of high pressure in the middle of the country will continue to expand north and east overnight through Wednesday, and once it is here, it will stick around for several days.

This will allow for not only a warming trend, but we will enjoy plenty of sunshine for at least the next several days through the weekend. It won’t be warming into the 70’s and 80’s like you see in the middle of the country, but, we will certainly have a chance to run at 70 by the weekend.

If you like the warmer temperatures, the trend looks to continue for the next 7-10 days, as the Climate Prediction Center is highlighting higher chances at warmer than normal temperatures through the middle of November.

Because the area of high pressure is so large and it has holding power, essentially what you see is what you get through the weekend, again slightly warmer each day through the weekend, but we will see sunshine just about every day as well. It’s not until early next week that we will introduce a few more clouds for Monday and Tuesday with perhaps a few showers late in the day on Tuesday, however, temperatures will remain on the mild side. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob