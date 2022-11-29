The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It’s a cool and quiet forecast today – Tuesday afternoon highs will peak in the low 40’s. After a cloudy start, some breaks of sun are expected by midday.

Tonight is chilly as well, with overnight lows in the low 30’s for Albany and surrounding towns. Upper 20’s are possible in the higher terrain.

Before sunrise, however, winds get blowing out of the south. That will cause temperatures to rise steadily – into the 50’s by midday. Rain ahead of the next weather system arrives around the same time.

By the late afternoon, a line of heavier rain will develop and move through the Capital District. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, and winds will get quite gusty – perhaps up to 40-50 mph at times!

Overnight, the rain moves out and temperatures take a tumble, back down into the 30’s. A few flurries are possible across the area early Thursday morning. More substantial lake effect snow showers could develop in the western Adirondacks and Mohawk Valley.

It stays chilly and windy, with a high around 40 in the afternoon. Friday looks quiet and cool, with bight skies. Rain showers return for Saturday.

We run through that pattern once more at the end of the 7 Day Forecast – Dry and sunny on Sunday, with showers back for Monday.