11/29/20: Rain to End November

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

I hope you were able to soak up as much sunshine as you could today, because it looks like it could be quite a while until we see a day like this again! The mild weather will surely stick around for the next few days, but that will come with rain and gusty winds.

Storm system near New Orleans will be tracking northward tonight and arrive in the Capital region between 7-11am on Monday from south to north.

If you are up early in the day you will likely start the day out dry. That will quickly change.

By lunchtime I am expecting periods of steady to at times heavy rain to be falling across the Capital Region.

I wouldn’t be surprised if there were even a rumble of thunder or two for some of us. By the time we start to approach early evening I am expecting the steadiest of the rain to begin winding down as we transition to more showery activity into the evening and overnight.

It appears as if a good push of dry air will work into the system Monday evening/night into the day on Tuesday, so while I think we will still be dealing with showers Tuesday afternoon it will not end up as wet as Monday. Notice our neighbors to the west from Toronto to Cleveland and Pittsburgh, it does appear enough cold air will be in place for accumulating snow in those areas.

The other side of this system will be the winds. I believe initially they will be especially strongest in the Berkshires, Taconics and southern Greens. However, I do believe that later in the day on Monday some of that momentum will be able to transfer down to the valley floor. So, right now a wind advisory is only issued for locations east of the Hudson River for gusts up to 50 mph. In the valley winds could gust close to 30 mph, especially later in the day on Monday and Monday night.

We will remain unsettled with perhaps a few rain or snow showers for some on Wednesday and keeping the breeze through Thursday. Turning mostly cloudy to end the week with perhaps a shower on Friday. Still looks wet Saturday with a significant push of colder air by the end of next weekend with snow showers into early the following week. Have a great week! -Rob