Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A cold and windy afternoon today with high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. The heavier bands of snow remained north through most of the day, but bands of lake effect have been forced down the Mohawk Valley into this evening. These will amount to minor accumulations overnight tonight, and by Wednesday, this lake effect event will be behind us. High pressure will begin to build in into Wednesday morning, this will bring a shift to the wind direction, forcing the lake band to shift northward. This will also bring less wind, although it will remain cold with highs in the low to mid 30s.

A brief warmup behind a weak system on Thursday will bring some sunshine and a light wind out of the south southwest. This will help boost our temperatures into the mid 40s, however, it is looking like it will be short lived. We are already watching our next storm system which is now in the Pacific, this looks to arrive here in the northeast by Friday afternoon in the form of rain and perhaps some mountain snow showers.

In the short term many will see scattered snow showers overnight tonight. Outside of any snow showers skies will turn partly clear and temperatures will fall into the teens to mid 20s. Lake effect snow band will shift northward into Wednesday morning, but will have to watch for a few slippery spots early in the day.

Into the afternoon we will see some sunshine, however, clouds will likely increase into the late afternoon and evening ahead of a weak system. This could bring a snow shower or two into the early evening on Wednesday, but will not amount to too much. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs mainly in the low to mid 30s, those to the north will hold in the 20s.

Thursday will turn partly sunny and milder ahead of our next system that right now mainly looks to be wet instead of white. Highs on Thursday will be seasonable, mainly ranging in the low to mid 40s.

Rain arrives by Friday afternoon, this will hold temperatures in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. This will continue into the evening hours. More clouds than sun for Saturday with the chance of a rain or snow shower. Better chance at rain or mountain snow moves in again on Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. We look to dry out and warm back into the upper 40s with a few breaks of sunshine by Monday.

Stay warm and watch for those slick spots overnight and early Wednesday morning! -Rob