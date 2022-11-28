The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Showers have ended, and the rest of the day will feature breaks of sun. Temperatures will stay in the 40’s for the daylight hours, but gusts of 25+ mph will lead to a very blustery feel.

Tonight, temperatures plummet – into the 20’s for most, but teens are possible in the Adirondacks.

It’s a cooler day all around for Tuesday, with highs only in the low 40’s. Our average high this time of year is 44 degrees in Albany, so it’s certainly feeling like late November.

Wednesday looks very unsettled. While temperatures will trend much warmer – in the 50’s! – rain and wind will develop after midday as a potent storm system moves through the area.

Thursday will still be windy behind the system, and cooler temps with a flurry or two are in the forecast.

Friday is cold and quiet, then rain/snow early on Saturday will give way to plain ol’ rain later on with highs in the 40’s.