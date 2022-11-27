The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It’s a cool and cloudy start to your Sunday. If you’ve got outdoor plans, best to knock them out this morning – an approaching weather system is poised to bring rain later on.

It’s all coming in from the southwest, so we expect that showers will begin around midday in the Catskills and in the early afternoon most everywhere else. Temperatures peak close to 50 degrees as the rain begins to fall.

The steady round of rain will begin to taper off after midnight. A few scattered, leftover showers are possible early Monday. The rest of the day looks cloudy and breezy, with gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour at times.

Tuesday is cooler, with 20’s in the morning and low 40’s later on. Wednesday brings another round of rain and relative warmth – highs around 50 once again. Thursday looks windy but dry. the next system, arriving early next weekend, could bring a mix of snow and rain showers.