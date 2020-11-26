11/26/20: Dry Weather Returns Friday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Thanksgiving! It was a wet start today but we turned rather mild with just scattered showers this afternoon and early evening. The warm stretch of weather continues into Friday with a few breaks of sunshine.

Storm system that moved through this morning is now off the coast, we have another weak ripple that is rotating through that will provide us with the threat for a shower or two this evening. But late tonight skies will slowly become partly clear.

High pressure will be building in for Friday, however, I believe there will be moisture trapped below it so I am expecting clouds during the afternoon with breaks of sunshine.

Another weak disturbance will drop through Saturday morning, this may set off a few stray showers during Saturday afternoon, however, they will be few and far between, most of us should remain dry.

Remaining relatively quiet through the upcoming weekend, that will change as a very dynamic system makes its way to the northeast for early next week. Initially it will bring in a good soaking for Monday, turning windy as well for Monday and Tuesday. Colder air will slowly seep in through the middle of next week as well. With this disturbance spinning very slowly overhead and not moving we will remain unsettled through the middle of the week with chances for rain and snow showers. Have a great night! -Rob