Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Great quiet and mild weather is expected to continue through the day today. Sunshine this morning will give way to a few clouds this afternoon as high pressure slowly moves off the east coast. We will cloud up overnight ahead of our next storm system that will bring a few showers for Friday.

A cold front in the middle of the country does not look like too much right now, but it will gain moisture as it heads towards the northeast. This will bring us showers, especially for the first part of Friday but it will be moving quickly to the east. That means we may see some sunshine in the afternoon, but things will turn a bit breezy and temperatures may actually fall a bit after the passage of the front.

A more robust system is set to move in on Sunday, guidance has actually trended a bit slower with this so right now it appears the first part of Sunday will be dry with rain moving in into the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Because of this, it looks like another mild day for Sunday with temperatures likely in the low 50s!

Futurecast shows a beautiful afternoon for today, with plenty of sunshine, again, a few clouds may tend to drift in in the afternoon, but expect temperatures to reach the mid to upper 40s, a few places may touch 50.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight tonight with rain set to move into the area by Friday morning. This will likely bring a period of light showers through the area. Again, it will be quick to move out and I think we are drying out by lunchtime.

We will be drying out with some sunshine through the second part of Friday, but the winds will turn a bit breezy and temperatures may actually fall a bit as we approach the evening hours. Still, not a bad day with temperatures in the upper 40s through midday.

A very mild afternoon with sunshine is expected for Saturday with temperatures warming to near or above 50 degrees! Rain will be arriving through Sunday afternoon, but again, before the rain gets here expect highs in the low 50s. Another day near 50 on Monday with mostly cloudy skies with perhaps a few showers, especially in the morning. Partly sunny and cooler for Tuesday, back into the low to mid 40s before we warm up again on Wednesday with a few showers and highs again near 50. Have a very Happy Thanksgiving! -Rob