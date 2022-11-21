Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another chilly, windy afternoon across the area with some sunshine. Temperatures struggled and only made it into the mid to upper 30s. High pressure builds back in for Tuesday which will provide more sunshine and less wind. This high pressure will stick around through the middle of the week leading up to Thanksgiving which will keep quiet weather in place.

A weak cold front will be moving through tonight. This may bring a little band of clouds and perhaps a few snow showers or flurries. The threat for snow showers will mainly be north into the Adirondacks, but this is out of here before daybreak on Tuesday.

As mentioned above, high pressure will be building back in for Tuesday afternoon and stick around for Wednesday and Thursday, so quiet weather expected through Thanksgiving.

More sunshine and less wind on Tuesday, temperatures will still remain a bit below average with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. But it will feel so much better with the sun and the winds remaining relatively light.

Wednesday, another quiet day, not just for us here in the northeast but for most of the east coast and into the northern plains. Temperatures will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Seasonable temperatures through Thanksgiving before a bit of a warmup for the end of the week and into the weekend. Rain showers and a mountain mix will be likely for Friday with temperatures in the upper 40s. We make a run at 50 with partly cloudy skies for Saturday then we turn wet on Sunday with rain showers and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob