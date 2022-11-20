Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a windy afternoon across the Capital Region today with gusts 35 to 45 miles per hour. There was also a lake effect snow band that mainly remained north of the Mohawk Valley. This will likely swing through the Capital Region overnight tonight as the winds go more northwest. Still a bit breezy for Monday, but skies will turn partly sunny, temperatures will be a touch warmer and we wont have to worry about any snow showers.

During the day on Monday a system to our north will be passing to the north and weakening. At the same time we have a big area of high pressure to our south that will be pushing northeast. In between we will see partly sunny skies and winds will turn a bit gusty from the south. This south wind will help warm us up and begin our warming trend as we approach Thanksgiving.

Futurecast shows the partly sunny skies through Monday afternoon, but again, it will still be a bit breezy.

The weak cold front will slide through Monday night, likely bringing a little band of clouds with it. Temperatures wont be as cold, falling into the mid to upper 20s. By Tuesday high pressure will likely be in control with mostly sunny skies and much less wind.

There will likely be a few more clouds for Wednesday, but things look to remain quiet if you are traveling for the holiday. Thanksgiving also looks rather quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. By the end of the week and into the start of the weekend we will be watching for a storm system. Now right now it doesn’t appear that there will be a lot of cold air to work with so we are likely seeing rain. However, there could be some mountain snow showers on Friday and as the colder air moves in behind the storm we could see a wintry mix for everyone by Saturday. Turning partly sunny behind this system on Sunday but things will be windy with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Have a great night! -Rob