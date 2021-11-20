11/20/21: Cloudy with Seasonable Temps Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, NY. (NEWS10) – Clouds moved in this afternoon which was out ahead of our next system that is set to move in Sunday evening and overnight with rain showers and mountain snow showers. The daytime hours Sunday do appear to remain dry with limited sunshine, but temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 40s, which is right around where we typically are for this time of year.





There is a storm system that will be developing through Sunday afternoon, Energy now in Saskatchewan and Manitoba Canada will move into the Great Lakes and pull up moisture from the central US. This will bring rain showers for us by Sunday evening and overnight and also usher in much cooler air for the start of the workweek.





Futurecast doing a good job showing that there is the chance we will see breaks in the clouds during the afternoon on Sunday, which will help boost the temps into the mid to upper 40s.

The rain will hold off until the evening hours, forecast shows the rain showers getting to the Capital Region around 5 p.m., this may be a touch early given that the air will be very dry, it may take some time for the rain to actually make it to the ground. However, we will stay dry during the daylight hours until the area of rain begins to move in.

That rain will continue through the night, doesn’t look like anything too heavy, more so just a steady light rain for most with perhaps a few flakes in the mountains, mainly in the higher peaks.

The steady rain will be pushing east of Albany by daybreak on Monday, this will then lead to a drying trend through the afternoon. Winds should pick up behind the front as well as the colder air starts to push into the area. This will actually allow our temperatures to hold steady or fall a few degrees through the day on Monday.

By the afternoon and evening, it may turn cold enough for a few flakes to start flying off of Lake Ontario into the Western Mohawk Valley and into the Adirondacks.





Chilly on Tuesday with highs likely in the mid to upper 30s at best with a gusty breeze. Turning milder again for Wednesday and Thursday for Thanksgiving with partly sunny skies Wednesday giving way to mostly cloudy skies for Thanksgiving. Both days do appear to remain dry. Friday we do look more unsettled with rain and mountain snow showers, mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s. Another shot of colder air to follow that system into next weekend. Have a great Sunday! -Rob