Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A drier afternoon today with temperatures back into the upper 40s, which still leaves us several degrees below average. That will chance as we go into Friday, partly sunny skies are expected with a breeze picking up into the afternoon with highs back into the mid to upper 50s.

A bit milder for Friday as winds shift to the south southwest. This could provide some downsloping off the Catskills and warm us into the upper 50s, some areas could briefly touch 60, but we will have to contend with gusts that will likely approach 30+ mph.

Keeping a close eye on a storm system in Canada for the weekend. It will not bring major impacts to the region, however, we will see an increase in cloud cover and the risk for a passing shower mainly on Saturday.

A mix of sun and clouds through Friday afternoon. Gusts will approach 30+ mph by Friday evening and temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s. We will stay dry with a slight increase in cloud cover by Friday evening.

After sunset Friday the winds could get quite gusty, perhaps approaching 40-45 mph mainly in the higher terrain of the Catskills and Western New England. This breeze will hold temperatures a bit milder for Friday night with most not falling below 40 degrees.

More clouds for Saturday with the threat for a quick passing shower. Temperatures will be slightly above average with most in the 50s, approaching the upper 50s in the Capital Region.

We keep the clouds in play for Sunday, however the threat for a shower will diminish. Temperatures will be much of the same with highs in the upper 50s. Nearing 60 for early next week with another chance at showers arriving for Election Day on Tuesday, but it isn’t looking like a washout. Looking cloudy but dry for Wednesday before another storm system moves in for Thursday.

This looks like a tricky system, all major guidance or models show some type of storm system arriving for late next week. Some are trying to hint at the idea that it could initially begin cold enough for snow, but quickly change us to rain. We will continue to monitor the trends with this, but for now have gone with a rain and mountain snow shower chance through Thursday with temperatures much cooler, back into the low to mid 40s. Have a great night! -Rob