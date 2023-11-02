The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

November is here, and so far it has felt like it! Yesterday, the first day of the month, brought the first snow of the season to quite a few of us! Albany only recorded a “trace” (not enough to measure), but some in New England and Northern New York picked up a couple inches!

Now, we’re following it up with an especially chilly start. High pressure in control overnight lead to mainly clear skies and light winds – both factors helped temperatures tumble into the teens and 20’s across the region! 26° in Albany is the coldest the city has been since April.

Brighter skies today help us warm up a good amount – but with the cold start, we still fall short of the average highs for this time of year. Temperatures will range from the low to mid 40’s in the mountains to right around 50 for the river valleys this afternoon.

Tonight, with more clouds rolling in, we don’t get quite as cold – only low to mid 30’s for the vast majority of the region.

That takes us into a milder day Friday – it could be a bit breezy at times, but otherwise a solid forecast with highs in the mid to upper 50’s and partly sunny skies. Saturday looks nice as well… don’t forget to shift the clocks back an hour before going to bed! We go from Daylight Savings Time back to Standard Time at 2 AM Sunday.

We could see some showers north and west of the Capital District Sunday morning, but otherwise expect a cloudy, mild, and quiet day. Better rain chances from late Monday and into the middle of next week.