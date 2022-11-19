The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Chilly, but calm today with highs peaking around 40 in Albany and surrounding towns. Temps will be in the 30’s as the the big holiday parade gets underway in Schenectady.

Tonight’s another chilly one, with 20;s in the river valleys and teens in the higher terrain. Bundle up!

Sunday will bring a few rounds of snow showers to much of the region. Totals will range from a coating to an inch or two in the Capital District, to several inches in the Green Mountains, to enough to break out the shovels in the western Mohawk Valley. See the map below!

With high temps in the mid 30’s and wind gusts up to 40mph or so, there will also be a bitterly cold feel to the day. We’re milder, but still breezy for Monday.

Looking like calm and cool conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday – great travel weather for the run up to Thanksgiving! Turkey Day itself is trending milder, with highs now projected to reach the low 40’s. Friday could bring periods of rain and snow.