The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It was a seasonably cool day out there, with highs in the low 40’s. We had clouds and a few flurries, but nothing like they saw out in Western New York.

Those intense bands of lake effect snow are still going strong in the Buffalo and Watertown areas. Just look at the totals – as of this afternoon, over 50 inches in Orchard Park! Buffalo proper has so far missed out on the highest totals… having recorded only 20 inches earlier today.

We’ll get a couple rounds of cold air coming around the lakes in the coming days – the first one arrives Saturday.

Then, we’re even cooler on Sunday as a reinforcing shot of cold surges down from central Canada – we’ll be very windy on that day as well, with a few snow showers to go along with it all.

Tonight – rather chilly across the region, with lows in the upper 20’s in the core of the Capital District. Expect low 20’s in the higher terrain.

Tomorrow – temperatures recover to afternoon highs around 40 degrees in Albany, running slightly cooler to the southwest.

If you’re headed to Schenectady for the big holiday parade, gloves and a good coat will do you wonders. Expect temps in the upper 30’s when it gets underway at 5 PM, falling just below freezing as it wraps up.

Get the extra layers ready for the wind and mid 30’s on Sunday! Snow accumulations look light, but perhaps visibility is an issue at times with the flakes flying amid 40 mile per hour gusts.

We’re milder for Monday, with mid 40’s sticking around through the middle of the week. Thanksgiving Day looks cooler, but not by much – in the low 40’s. Friday could bring some rain and snow showers with a system moving up the coast.