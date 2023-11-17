Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Windy and warm to end the week today ahead of a pretty strong cold front that looks to bring many changes for the Capital Region for the weekend. Rain will continue through the night, likely transitioning to showers by Saturday morning, and despite drier air moving in, our temperatures will be much much cooler.

Behind this front not only will we be talking about temperatures in the 40s for highs, but the winds will also continue for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. This will bring a wind chill factor and will make it feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s.

As mentioned above there could be a little leftover moisture by Saturday morning. This would linger a few showers, especially Hudson Valley east into Western New England. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Skies will gradually brighten up, but the winds will be strong out of the north at about 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Very similar to this afternoon, but it will help to pull in the cooler air from our north. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler, highs early in the day will likely get into the upper 40s to near 50, before falling a bit in the later portion of the afternoon.

Sunday will start out cool, temperatures will fall into the 30s Saturday overnight. More clouds than sun will be expected for Sunday as another boundary moves through in the afternoon. This boundary will bring the chance at a few snow showers for many from late afternoon into the early evening. Accumulations would remain rather light with temperatures in the 40s. Behind this boundary we will see a reinforcing shot of colder air for Sunday night and early next week.

Temperatures to start early next week will hold in the 30s, with potentially our coldest night of the season so far with most dropping into the teens Monday night. We continue to watch for a storm pre-Thanksgiving, what we know right now is that it does have potential to cause issues, but that is about it. The guidance is so far apart at this time, but it does appear likely that there would be a period of a wintry mix developing Tuesday evening and lingering into Wednesday. The big question is, does the warmer air move in and change things to rain or does it remain all a wintry mix or just snow? We will continue to fine tune those details as we approach. Thanksgiving itself is looking quiet and cool with more cool air expected for Friday with highs in the 30s, but remaining quiet. Have a great weekend! -Cap & Rob