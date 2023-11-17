The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

Only a few more hours of balmy November warmth! A cold front approaching from the west brings us wet weather tonight… then much cooler air for the weekend!

Enjoy it while it lasts – high temperatures soar into the 60’s across the board this afternoon, helped out by a warm wind out of the south.

By sunset, though, rain may be falling west of the Capital District. We’ll all get in on the action before midnight as the front sweeps through the region.

By daybreak Saturday, most of the rain will have drifted east. While there’s an outside chance that our New England viewers keep a bit of rain around into the first part of the day, everything is past us by late morning at the latest.

Then the chill settles in. Saturday morning will start in the 40’s for most, though some in the Adirondacks and North Country will already be behind the front and may be in the 30’s.

Temperatures don’t do much over the course of the day – they’ll actually fall through the afternoon with a cool northwest wind!

Sunday looks chilly as well with a few flurries around. Still windy, too, with temperatures ranging from the 30’s in the morning to the 40’s later on. Monday and most of Tuesday are looking dry, but still quite cool.

The next weather system pushes in late Tuesday and into the day Wednesday, with mostly rain but perhaps a bit of wintry weather mixed in at times, especially in the higher terrain. Dry, but cold for Turkey Day itself – expect highs only a few degrees above freezing! Brrrr!