The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It ended up being a bit of a dreary day in the Capital District – there were light, lake enhanced snow showers around, but temps warmed into the 40’s in Albany and surrounding towns. Not much winter-wonderland potential there.

With winds coming off Lake Ontario, the show showers could persist overnight in some areas. A winter Weather advisory remains in effect for Herkimer County, with a couple more inches possible through tomorrow morning.

For the rest of us – impacts are minimal, if any. Just a few flakes and flurries with a dusting or so possible. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20’s in Albany, with low 20’s and teens in the Adirondacks.

Light snow could continue west of the Hudson River tomorrow, but with few impacts. High temperatures will peak in the neighborhood of 40 degrees.

That’s nothing compared to what our friends in Western New York are dealing with. It’s a perfect setup for a major lake effect snow event – very cold air flowing over the unseasonably warm waters of the Great Lakes. The water temp is 52° just off Buffalo! Average is 48°.

Here are a couple zoomed in views of the areas that will see the worst of the snow. Up to 5 feet could fall in and around Buffalo, downwind of Lake Erie. There will be another bullseye downwind of Lake Ontario, with up to 4 feet in the Watertown area.

We expect to be dry back over here in the News10 area on Saturday – but we also anticipate cooler temperatures, with highs only in the 30’s. Snow showers could return to the area Sunday, with very windy conditions, as well.

The first part of the work week looks milder – in the 40’s for Monday and Tuesday. But another cold snap arrives just in times for Turkey Day… Thanksgiving highs may not hit freezing! Bundle up!