11/16/21: Rollercoaster Temperature Ride Ahead

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Chilly, typical November weather for today with clouds, a bit of a breeze from time to time along with lake effect rain and snow showers. This activity will continue to diminish through the evening as the winds begin to shift and a brief area of high pressure builds in for the overnight hours.

Clouds will be quick to return though on Wednesday ahead of a warm front. Unfortunately we wont really feel the effects of that warm front until Thursday. Temperatures behind the warm front made in into the upper 60s to near 70. It does not look likely we get that warm, however, temperatures should surge into the upper 50s and low 60s. It is short lived as a cold front will be moving in quickly by Thursday evening, ushering in cooler air once again.





Futurecast shows the clouds moving in for Wednesday. We may start with some sunshine, but that will quickly fade away as clouds begin to increase.

Despite the clouds, warmer air will be trying to make it northward and it looks likely that temperatures warm a touch warmer than the last few days. This will leave us with close to normal highs for the day.





Low temperatures Wednesday night may actually occur during the evening hours. With the warm front to the north and a southerly wind developing with more clouds, temperatures are likely to rise overnight into Thursday morning, which is also why we will end up much warmer for Thursday afternoon. Some sunshine is possible to start the day on Thursday, however, clouds will be on the increase through the late morning and early afternoon.

The rain should hold off until Thursday evening. Once it starts raining, temperatures will likely drop at least 5-10 degrees rather quickly. But before the rain gets here, temperatures will surge towards spring-like warmth. Some models are trying to indicate that enough cold air will work in before the moisture is out of here. That means some, especially in the higher elevations could end with a bit of wet snow Thursday night.





Another shot of cool air for the end of the week with highs not making it out of the low to mid 40s, with yes, another afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. There also is the risk for a stray shower or two.

Weekend is not looking too bad at this early vantage point. However, with lots of sunshine for Saturday temperatures may not warm out of the upper 30s to low 40s. More clouds again for Sunday before our next system moves in, chance of a shower does exist Sunday night into Monday, more widespread rain for Monday with a pretty potent system that will cool us way down with highs likely next Tuesday only in the mid 30s with snow showers. Have a great night. -Tim & Rob