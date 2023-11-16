The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

Today and tomorrow look awfully nice by November standards… soak it up before that weather system up to our northwest brings big changes!

High pressure to our south today allows for a good amount of sunshine and milder air to work its way up to the Northeast. Highs peak in the mid to upper 50’s for most.

Tonight looks a little more mild, with lows in the mid to upper 30’s across the region. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies, with light southerly winds preventing us from cooling down too much.

Even warmer tomorrow, with most peaking in the low to mid 60’s! The first part of the day looks nice and bright, too.

Clouds, however, will build throughout the afternoon. Winds will pick up, then after sunset rain rolls in from the west courtesy of a cold front.

Showers will be out of here by Saturday morning, but temperatures are knocked back a fair bit behind the system – we’ll be in the 40’s for much of the day Saturday with blustery conditions persisting. Still breezy on Sunday, with a few snow showers around, too!

We stay in the 40’s for the remainder of the forecast period, with a rain storm slated to move in just before Thanksgiving Day.