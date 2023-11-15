The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

High pressure in control along the coast of the Northeast keeps us bright these next couple of days, allowing for a nice mid-November warm up!

Today looks a few degrees warmer than Tuesday was, with highs in the low 50’s for much of the Capital District under partly cloudy skies. Some in the Mid-Hudson Valley may be a bit warmer, in the mid 50’s. Meanwhile, some in the Adirondacks may peak only in the upper 40’s.

Tonight looks chilly, but seasonable for this time of year. Lows range from the upper 20’s in the higher terrain to right around freezing in the valleys. With calm winds and mainly clear skies, some patchy frost may form.

Tomorrow, temperatures soar into the upper 50’s for most – near 10 degrees warmer than average! With even more sunshine and light winds, it’s about as perfect of a day as you could hope for in mid-November.

Big changes in the works for Friday – we’re breezy in the afternoon, with temperatures in the low 60’s but clouds gathering overhead. That evening and into Saturday morning, rain is expected as a cold front sweeps through the region.

We’ll then stay quite blustery through the weekend with temperatures cooling way down. By Sunday, we’re in the 30’s and 40’s with a few snow showers around!

Quieter but still chilly for the start of the next work week. Expect 20’s in the morning and 40’s in the afternoon for both Monday and Tuesday.

Ever wonder how certain types of frost form? That was the subject of this morning’s Weather101! You can always reach out to Matt Mackie with your questions: mmackie@news10.com