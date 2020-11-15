11/14/20: Strong Winds & Rain for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

All is quiet for tonight and to start Sunday as high pressure is centered overhead. However, clouds will increase and gusty winds will begin to develop by Sunday mid-morning early afternoon ahead of a potent cold front.

High pressure overhead now will slowly shift east overnight. Initially temperatures will continue to fall before a light south wind develops which will stop the temperatures from falling and hold them rather steady in the low to mid 20’s.

Our strong system out west will be tracking towards the Great Lakes tonight and into tomorrow. The actual area of low pressure will miss us well to our west, however, the cold front will push through by early evening on Sunday.

I am expecting the first part of the day to remain dry. Perhaps a few showers will be possible especially north and west through mid morning as the warm front pushes through the region.

The wind will already begin to be on the gusty side when you wake up on Sunday morning, ranging from 25-30mph. We will remain dry through noon as well with the bulk of the wet weather still focused to our west.

Winds by this time will easily be gusting 25-35 mph…

It’s later in the afternoon but especially early evening that the gustiest of the weather will move through. This will be along the cold front with heavy rain, a few thunderstorms possible and gusts with this line close to 50-60mph… We will continue to monitor the trends in guidance both tonight and tomorrow morning to keep you updated on this potential.

Once the front clears we will see another 1-2 hours of light to moderate rainfall along with the gusty winds. The winds will shift to the west northwest and draw in cooler air to start the week. A slight moderating trend in temperatures will begin by late in the week and into next weekend. Have a great day! -Rob