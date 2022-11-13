Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a chilly, breezy afternoon to close out the weekend with mostly cloudy skies, passing rain and snow showers and a colder breeze from the northwest. It will be a little brighter for Monday, but temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and low 40s, it will also be breezy at times.

High pressure from the west will try to slowly build in for Monday afternoon, that is why it looks likely we will see a few breaks of sunshine during this time, but with a northwest breeze, temperatures will hold on the chilly side.

We are watching a storm system out west that will be taking shape in the next day and a half. This could bring our first bout of wintry weather to the Capital Region late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

In the meantime though, the chill will be sticking around with partly sunny skies on Monday, can’t rule out a few snow showers north and west for the first part of the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

High pressure overhead for Tuesday will bring a beautiful looking afternoon with less wind. However, temperatures will likely hold in the upper 30s for most during the afternoon after a very chilly start in the teens and 20s.

Skies will tend to become mostly cloudy by Tuesday evening and our eyes turn to our next storm system Tuesday night. Right now it is looking likely that many may start as a period of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, however, many will tend to become a wintry mix or just rain near or just after sunrise on Wednesday morning.

Preliminary map below shows where the snow/mix is likely to setup, as well as where I think things would remain all snow during the duration of this storm system. Timing looks to be around midnight Tuesday night through midday Wednesday. Of course we will be fine tuning this and adding numbers to this map as things get closer.

Behind this system temperatures remain chilly, mainly in the 30s for highs with lows in the mid to upper 20s. However, it does appear to remain quiet through next weekend with the chance of a few snow showers by next Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob