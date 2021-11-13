11/13/21: More Wintry Mischief Sunday night

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It turned out to be a wet and for some, a white afternoon and evening. The wet weather will end tonight, skies will turn partly cloudy and temperatures will fall into the 30s. We will start with some sunshine for Sunday, however, another system on the heels of the system today will be moving in by Sunday evening.

Behind the system today we are seeing bands of lake effect snow showers setting up off all the Great Lakes with the westerly flow in place.

High pressure will try to nose its way northward overnight tonight and into the start of Sunday. This will provide partly cloudy skies for tonight with perhaps at least party sunny skies to start on Sunday.

However, that sun will be short-lived as our next system will start to move in and clouds will increase through the afternoon. I do believe we stay dry through the daytime hours.

Wintry weather will be expected after sunset Sunday to just past midnight Monday morning. We will start out quiet with some sunshine and temperatures in the 30s.

Clouds will tend to thicken up through midday which will limit how warm we get during the afternoon. Most will likely remain in the mid to upper 40s.





After sunset the precipitation begins to move in from the west. Likely all snow in the higher elevation above 1,000 feet with perhaps a rain/ snow mix in the valleys. The intensity of the precipitation will determine what valley locations will ultimately see, however, I do believe with it coming after dark and with the air above us rather chilly, there should not be a problem to see a mix.

This wintry mix will likely last through about 2-3am Monday morning, so it should be cleared by Monday mornings commute. Spine of the Green Mountains into the heart of the Adirondacks will likely be the “winners” with this one once again with perhaps 2-4″ of snow falling. And while most in the valleys will not pick up much, a slushy coating will be possible on the grassy surfaces.

Monday will remain unsettled with mostly cloudy skies, scattered rain or snow showers, a brisk west northwest wind, gusting to 30 mph, and temperatures hanging out in the mid 40s.





We do turn milder and quiet for the middle of the week with temperatures likely back into the low to potentially upper 50s before another strong system moves through with perhaps rain to snow by late in the week dropping our temperatures back into the 40s for highs. Have a great Sunday! -Rob