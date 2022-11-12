Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

If you were up early today, then you enjoyed a little bit of the warmer air, however, those temperatures did nothing but fall all afternoon long with a gusty west northwest wind. A storm system moving through tonight will bring the chance of a shower, and as a storm moves off the coast Sunday morning expect the chance of a shower, especially Albany south and east early in the day.

As this storm passes we can expect a few showers in the morning from the Hudson Valley east. Then we may get a little break, but as the winds get a little gusty once again from the west we do expect the chance for a few snow showers, especially north and west of Albany.

Even cooler air will be rushing into the Northeast behind this next system. This will send temperatures back down into the upper 30s and low 40s for highs with the chance for lake snow showers north and west on Monday.

Sunday morning will start cool, but still warmer than normal to start with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Watch for a few showers to start the day, otherwise mostly cloudy skies for everyone.

Skies may brighten a little during Sunday afternoon. However, we are expecting clouds to prevail for most of the day. Once the west wind develops we could see a few snow showers trying to sneak in from the north and west. These would be short lived, but temperatures will cool into the evening back into the upper 30s and low 40s after highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday we will turn partly sunny, but again, with a west to northwest flow continuing off the warm Great Lakes passing snow showers cannot be ruled out, especially north and west. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler with highs mainly in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Cool temperatures continue into Tuesday, once again highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with partly sunny skies. We are keeping a close eye on the potential of a storm system to move through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It looks possible that all of us could start as some wet snow, especially if the system moves in during the overnight period. We may continue with some light snow into Wednesday morning before transitioning to a wintry mix and then perhaps some rain. All snow would be most likely north of Saratoga Springs. We will keep an eye on this potential as it comes in clearer view with the guidance.

Behind this things look to remain quiet but chilly with highs remaining in the upper 30s to low 40s with lows in the 20s to near 30. Have a great night! -Rob