The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A weak cold front pushing through this morning brought a few flurries west of Albany, but we otherwise stayed dry.

As high pressure builds in behind us, we will see more and more sun… but we’ll still be on the chilly side of things! Highs in the mid to upper 40’s this afternoon. Wear the sweater or light jacket and you’ll be all set for the Veterans Day parades today.

Tonight looks especially chilly, with teens and 20’s across the region. North of Albany, there is an outside chance you could see the northern lights tonight. It would be faint and low on the horizon. Find a dark location away from city lights with a clear view towards the north. Tough to time it but sometime between 9pm and 3 am might be a good target… Good luck!

Tomorrow is cool, with highs only in the low 40’s. This time last year we were actually crazy warm – November 12, 2022 saw us hit a record 71 degrees in Albany! This time around will certainly feel more November-like.

Maybe a chance rain or snow shower late Monday evening, then trending milder for the rest of the forecast period. Highs cruise to the upper 50’s by Thursday and Friday!

It may be a bit unsettled and blustery those days, though, with rain chances returning to round out the work week.