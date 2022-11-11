The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are headed north, and will bring us a lot of rain later today in the News10 viewing area!

The morning looks okay, with clouds but dry conditions and very mild temperatures. By midday, the first of the showers will be approaching, moving in from the west and southwest – that means the Catskills and Mohawk Valley could see the raindrops a bit before the rest of us.

But by the midafternoon, we’ll all get in on the action. As the sun goes down, there could be some periods of especially heavy rain across the region.

Overnight, the rain could back off a bit – but not completely. We’ll have on and off showers around, and blustery conditions with gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times.

There could be one final burst of heavier rain as the sun comes up on Saturday – then we finally dry out as soon as the late morning. By the time its all said and done, a significant amount of rain will have fallen – perhaps around an inch in the Capital District, with more in some of the higher spots! Localized flash flooding or pooling of water in poor drainage areas is possible. Be safe, especially overnight!

Temperatures fall as the system departs, from the 60’s in the morning, to the 50’s by the afternoon, and the 40’s by Sunday morning. We stay cool for the rest of that day, with the chance for some snow showers or flurries north and west of the Capital District.

Monday and Tuesday are plain ol’ cold, with highs only in the low 40’s. Wednesday, another weather system passing through may bring us rain and even periods of snow. That forecast is still a bit up in the air… be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to it!