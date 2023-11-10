Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A seasonable afternoon today with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with some sunshine through the afternoon and early evening. A cold front dropping south out of Canada overnight will bring drier air but also cooler, almost chilly air for the weekend.

Cold front will be moving in overnight and into the early morning hours on Saturday. This could be accompanied by a stray rain or snow shower, however, it does appear most will remain dry.

High pressure will be quick to move into the region on Saturday, so after some morning clouds expect partly to mostly sunny skies to develop for both Saturday and Sunday. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will be a bit cooler, mid to upper 40s on Saturday with upper 30s and low 40s for highs on Sunday.

With the passage of the cold front we do expect some cloud cover in the early morning on Saturday. Temperatures wont be too chilly with most starting out in the low to mid 30s.

Skies will turn partly to mostly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures will not rise a whole lot with highs expected to be in the low to mid 40s. There could be a few low 50s, especially south of Albany.

Clear skies and calm winds Saturday night will lead to a very chilly night. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the teens and low 20s into Sunday morning. This will set us up for a cooler afternoon on Sunday despite more sunshine we expect highs to only reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Another rather chilly night Sunday night with similar conditions, mainly clear skies and light to calm winds. Temperatures will once again fall into the teens and low 20s into Monday morning. We turn mostly cloudy for Monday with the chance of a rain or snow shower Monday afternoon or evening. Breezy and a touch milder on Tuesday, more sunshine for Wednesday as our warming trend continues. We will likely be pushing into the mid to upper 50s by next Thursday with a breeze developing through the afternoon ahead of our next storm system that is set to arrive on Friday with a few rain showers and temperatures near 60. Have a great weekend and be sure to thank a veteran! -Cap & Rob