11/10/21: Partly Sunny & Cooler for Veterans Day

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

High pressure overhead tonight will be drifting eastward through Thursday morning. This will allow skies to become partly sunny through the afternoon hours as a warm front moves northward. However, even though a warm front is coming through highs will likely remain in the low to mid 50s and we look to squeak out another dry day.

Temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages with highs mainly in the low to mid 50s with partly sunny skies.





A fairly strong system will be moving closer to the region by Friday morning. This will bring gusty winds and rain that looks to arrive by Friday morning and last through at least late morning into early afternoon. We should begin to dry out later in the day and if we catch any breaks of sunshine, temperatures will likely spike into the upper 50s and low 60s.







Cooler air pushes in for the weekend, highs on Saturday will likely remain in the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon shower. Then we drop into the 40s for Sunday into early next week as another disturbance moves in with perhaps a rain or snow shower Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures start to slowly moderate by the middle to end of next week. Have a great night and a Happy Veterans Day! -Cap, Tim & Rob