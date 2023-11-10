The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

A mix of sun and clouds today as a large storm system stays parked to our south along the coast, and another couple weaker systems drop down from the north.

While there’s an outside chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon, especially up north in the mountains, most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will be seasonable this afternoon, peaking in the low 50’s for most. It could be just a bit breezy at times.

Tonight looks to be on the cool side, with lows ranging from just below freezing in the mountains to the mid or upper 30’s in the valleys.

We are quite lucky in that we expect another dry weekend, but it will be on the cool side. For Veterans Day on Saturday, high temperatures will be in the mid 40’s for the Capital District. Some in the higher terrain may not rise out of the 30’s! Still slightly breezy, as well.

Sunday looks even cooler – 20’s in the morning, with Albany barely hitting 40 later on! At lest it’ll be nice and bright…. one of those days where it pays to have the hat, gloves, coat, and the sunglasses!

Monday will feature the coldest start of the coming days, with many dropping down into the teens. More clouds later on with perhaps a few flurries after sunset. Blustery and in the mid 40’s for Tuesday. Milder, with temperatures up into the 50’s for the middle of the work week.