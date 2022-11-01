Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another mild day today with breaks of sunshine. Temperatures were on the mild side once again with many getting into the mid to upper 60s, with the official high in Albany being 69. Low pressure and a weak cold front that brought the clouds is moving out tonight.

High pressure will be building back in which will bring a return to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday. Temperatures will be very similar to what we saw today with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Futurecast shows that high pressure moving directly overhead through Wednesday afternoon. It may start out with some clouds and perhaps some patchy fog, but once that burns off, expect wall-to-wall sunshine! That sun will shoot temperatures up into the mid to upper 60s for just about everyone.

With high pressure still overhead for Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. However, that means more sunshine again for Thursday and with dry air in place temperatures will be surging once again into the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure slowly moves off the east coast Thursday night and into Friday. With that return flow from the southwest temperatures will get a bit warmer in the afternoon with highs expected to reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

A beautiful weekend is expected, rivaling record highs for Saturday with a forecast of 76 degrees with a breeze from the southwest and a good deal of sunshine. Don’t forget to turn those clocks back 1 hour Saturday night. Sunday turns partly cloudy with the chance of a shower or two, this will keep our temperatures slightly cooler, but still near record warmth. We hold onto 70 for Monday, but things look to cool down a bit into Tuesday with highs back near 60 with partly sunny skies. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob