11/03/2021: A chill setting in through late week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! It is literally freezing out there this morning. This is Albany’s coldest start since early May. Add a few extra minutes to your morning routine to warm up the car, and grab a heavier coat before heading out.

We’ll have a hard time shaking this November chill today. Temperatures will only climb into mid 40s. This is five to ten degree drop from yesterday to this afternoon. Just like the past couple of days, we’ll see clouds and sunshine at times.

The chilly air mass plus the warm waters of Lake Ontario will produce additional rounds of lake effect rain and snow showers. The light precipitation will impact the Tug Hill plateau, the northern Adirondacks, parts of the North Country. Some spots in the Adirondacks have already picked up their first accumulation snowfall of the season. Once all is said and done some light accumulations are possible.

Clouds will clear out after sunset allowing temperatures to quickly drop. We are expecting a widespread “hard freeze” with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

A hard freeze occurs when the temperatures reaches 28° or lower. If plants aren’t protected, this can be a “killer freeze.” Now is the time to winterize your house, if you haven’t done so already. Disconnect any outdoor hoses.

The seasonably cold air will hang on into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will dip deeper into the 20s with highs staying put in the 40s. On the bright side, we will see increasing amounts of sunshine during this brisk stretch. Readings will begin to moderate over the weekend and into the start of next week. By Tuesday these freezing temperatures will be a distance memory.