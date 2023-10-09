Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

The cooler air is here and it looks to stay around for a bit through much of the week and especially into the weekend. While we anticipate mostly dry conditions with breaks of sunshine, we cannot rule out a stray shower through about Wednesday.

This big upper level storm system has been stuck for the last 2 days and will likely be stuck for another 2 days over central Ontario. That is why we expect much of the same weather over the coming days with more clouds than sun, seasonably cool temperatures and the chance for a shower each day, although, most will stay dry.

Drier air will eventually begin to work its way in and push this storm system out of here by the end of the week. That would promote a better chance at partly sunny skies especially by Friday.

More clouds than sun for Tuesday with the chance of an isolated shower by Tuesday afternoon or early evening. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in the low 60s.

More clouds and relatively dry for us on Wednesday. Again, there could be a stray shower on Wednesday but most of us will remain on the seasonable side with highs back into the low to even mid 60s!

More clouds with some sunshine but cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday. We will be watching very closely for another storm system for the weekend. The guidance has backed off a bit today, meaning the best chance for any rain would remain to the south of Albany, however, there is still time for this storm to shift back north, we will have to monitor the trends. One thing that looks certain is that the weekend will feature rather cool temperatures with highs both days in the low to mid 50s. Chance for a shower next Monday with highs holding in the mid 50s. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob