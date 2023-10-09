The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

We’re starting the week off on the fringes of a big storm system that’s swirling away across the border in Canada. We’re not close enough to see heavy rain…

…but we will have clouds and perhaps an isolated shower or two this afternoon. After a cool start with morning lows in the 30’s and 40’s, we’ll climb to highs right around 60 by the time its all said and done.

Tonight looks partly cloudy and cool, with perhaps a lingering shower or two. Lows range from the low 40’s in the valleys to the 30’s in the mountains.

We do it again for Tuesday and Wednesday – partly cloudy, highs in the low 60’s, and only an isolated shower or two. Rain appears to be a bit more widespread for Thursday.

We’ll follow that up with a gem of a Fall day on Friday – highs low 60’s and more sun! But after that comes a dreary weekend – early indications are that rain and cooler temps are likely for Saturday and Sunday.