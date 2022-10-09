The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The fall feel continues on this long weekend! While many are starting their Sunday with bright & clear conditions, a weak cold front is slowly approaching from up north in Canada.

As a result, expect more clouds and even a few light rain showers up north throughout the afternoon. Temps will range from the mid 50’s in the North Country, to the mid 60’s in the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Tonight, clouds from that approaching system will be able to extend a little further south. That should prevent us from getting quite as chilly as we were this morning – only in the low to mid 40’s for the Capital District.

Columbus Day is certainly not a washout, but it’s not a crystal clear day either. We are forecasting only partly sunny skies with the outside chance for a quick hitting, light rain shower across the region.

Temperatures will again peak around 60 degrees. We look to be brighter and warmer as we approach mid-week. Temps will actually peak in the 70’s on Wednesday and Thursday!

But a round of showers and storms will usher in cooler air afterwards – by next weekend, we’re back to the fall feel. Highs will only be in the upper 50’s on Saturday!