The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A cold front passed us by yesterday, bringing the cool fall feel back to the News10 region in a hurry. A few lake effect rain showers are developing behind that system over central New York. A few of those could clip the southern Adirondacks or western Catskills, but shouldn’t make it to the Capital District.

Instead, Albany and surrounding towns will see a good deal of sun. Wind out of the north, however, serve to keep us on the cooler side. Highs will peak only in the mid 50’s with a brisk and blustery feel.

Tonight, temps will drop off once again into the upper 30’s. The hills and mountains will wind up slightly cooler – likely a couple degrees above freezing, but still cold enough for patchy frost to develop in some places.

Tomorrow will wind up ever so slightly warmer, with afternoon highs right around 60 for the Capital District. More clouds will develop after midday, with a few stray showers possible as well north of Interstate 90.

Columbus Day looks similar in terms of temperatures, with partly sunny skies and dry conditions. Tuesday is bright and milder, with seasonable temperatures – in the mid 60’s.

Wednesday will feature a lovely and comfortable feel to the air, with sunshine and highs around 70! Enjoy it while it lasts, because showers and maybe a couple thunderstorms are expected on Thursday and Friday, with more chilly weather on tap for next weekend.