The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

The much-anticipated return to fall-like temperatures has begun! This big storm system pushing through the region brings quite a bit of rain through the day Saturday, and prevents us from warming very much at all.

As a matter of fact, we actually anticipate that temperatures will fall as the day goes on. From the 60’s in the the morning, we’ll drop to the 50’s by the afternoon as winds shift bringing cooler air along with the rain. A couple inches could fall across much of the region, and flooding is a bit of a concern. Be careful traveling through low lying or poor drainage areas!

Tomorrow is less consistently rainy, but a few showers are still possible. Additionally, it’ll be cool and blustery, with 40’s in the morning followed up by highs only in the 50’s. The wind backs off for Columbus Day on Monday, but skies stay cloudy and temps stay cool.

Best chance for sunshine comes Wednesday, though temperatures are only slightly warmer – in the low 60’s. Some showers could return by the tail end of the work week.