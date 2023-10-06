The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Here it comes! A big storm system that’ll bring us a couple days of unsettled weather with blustery conditions and a good amount of rain. Most importantly, it’ll bring a return to fall-like temperatures.

Today is our transition day – temperatures are still above average, but not nearly as warm as earlier in the week. Clouds persist throughout the day, with a few showers ahead of the bigger storm system.

More widespread and heavy rain arrives tomorrow, especially from the late morning into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will fall through the day – int the 60’s to start, but falling into the 50’s by the afternoon with the rain and shifting winds.

Sunday is less consistently rainy, but there will still be leftover showers for quite a few of us. Additionally, it will be blustery and even cooler, with highs in the 50’s.

Clouds and just a couple chance showers for Columbus Day Monday, with temps just a tad cooler. Similar sky conditions for Tuesday, but we are able to inch back up towards the 60 degree mark.

We expect to be dry on Wednesday and Thursday, but still on the cool side – morning low sin the 40’s, afternoon highs in the low 60’s. Fall is back!