The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Take your time this morning! Dense fog has formed in some locations overnight, especially east of the Hudson River and into western Massachusetts.

We expect that to clear up by 9 or 10 AM. Temps will still be cool at that point, but some sunshine shining through the high clouds around will help us warm to very comfortable levels. Expect overall afternoon highs to peak in the mid 70’s!

We’ll also stay milder tonight, with low temperatures only dipping down into the low to mid 50’s. Even the mountains will avoid an overly chilly feel – the Adirondacks will barely dip down into the upper 40’s!

You can thank the clouds hanging around for preventing the frosty feel overnight. After midnight, however, they will give way to some rounds of spotty rain showers that could linger into the first part of Friday.

The rest of the day looks blustery, with temperatures that fall throughout the course of the day. We expect 60’s before lunchtime, but 50’s by the early afternoon!

That cold air moving in sets up a much more fall-like weekend. High temperatures will peak only in the mid 50’s on Saturday. We’ll barely hit 60 on Sunday afternoon! Columbus Day looks nice, with a chilly start but bright skies throughout the day. Temperatures gradually climb back to the mid 60’s by Wednesday.