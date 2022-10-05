Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Those of you from the Capital District south and east unfortunately saw another day with clouds, drizzle and even steadier showers as the leftovers from “Ian” continued to spin off the coast. However, drier air began to move in north and west which provided a beautiful afternoon for the Adirondacks with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. This system is finally getting kicked out to sea and will allow sunshine to return to the Northeast for Thursday, that means warmer temperatures too!

High pressure from the west will move in overnight. This means skies should become partly clear overnight and with light winds we could see some patchy fog develop into Thursday morning. This fog will burn off and we will turn partly sunny Thursday afternoon.

Strong cold front now just west of the Great Lakes is still set to move through on Friday. Timing looks to be my mid-morning into the early afternoon. Not expecting a whole lot of moisture with this system, however, we could still see a few scattered showers. This will drop temperatures through the afternoon and a gusty wind will develop into the evening from the west as high as 30mph. Much cooler air will be here for the weekend.

Starting out with patchy fog and partly sunny skies on Thursday. With partly sunny skies continuing through the afternoon and a light southwest wind temperatures will warm into the mid 70s for everyone from the Mid-Hudson Valle up into the Adirondacks.

There may be a band of showers that move through Thursday night, near or after midnight ahead of the main cold front. Early in the day on Friday the cold front will be swinging on through, again, not expecting much coverage in terms of rainfall but we will all see a drop in temperatures through the day.

After highs in the mid 60s early on, temperatures may be in the low 50s by Friday evening with a gusty west to northwest wind. Skies will remain partly sunny behind the cold front and the partly clear skies will continue through Friday night.

Behind the front for Saturday temperatures will hold in the mid 50s. We should see partly sunny skies continuing, but with the breeze continuing it will likely feel a bit cooler. Cooler weather for the end of the weekend with temperatures near 60 for both Sunday and Monday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures moderate into the low to mid 60s by the middle of next week with quiet weather continuing. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob