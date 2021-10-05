10/5/21: Slow Improvements Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another day in the clouds with patchy drizzle today as an area of low pressure slowly slides away to the east. That will continue pushing away overnight tonight, but do expect some patchy drizzle with patchy fog developing late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Improvements are in store as we progress through Wednesday afternoon. High pressure to the north will be dropping south through the day. This will bring a push of drier air towards the northeast and we should see skies brighten through the day.

We will start out Wednesday a bit murky with low clouds and fog with temperatures in the low to mid 50s for most.

But by the afternoon as high pressure noses its way south drier air begins to work in and we will see brightening to the sky with perhaps a little sunshine late in the day. That sun will help boost our temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.





High pressure looks to hang around for a while which will provide more dry air and some sunshine for both Thursday and Friday. That will allow our temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and perhaps low 70s for most.







With high pressure in control we will be dealing with patchy fog overnight and into the mornings for the next several morning. With light winds and all the recent moisture, some of the fog could become locally dense in the morning hours. We begin to get a flow off the ocean for the weekend, this will drop our temperatures back into the mid 60s with more clouds, especially by Sunday. Next chance for rain doesn’t look to arrive until the middle of next week. Have a great night! Cap, Tim & Rob