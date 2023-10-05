The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

If you’re a warm weather lover, October probably isn’t your favorite time of year. But the first few days of this month have been more like extra summer than the beginning of fall! Highs in the mid 80’s these past two days have broken and tied records. Temperatures like those are more typical of late July than early October.

Don’t expect to make any more history today – for one, today’s record is significantly higher. On this day in 1941, we hit a sweltering 91 degrees! Additionally, we just won’t be as warm. Highs rand from the upper 70’s in the higher terrain to the low 80’s in the valleys. Still awfully warm for October! But the record is safe this time around.

Things begin to change in a big way tomorrow. Ahead of an approaching weather system, we’ll turn mostly cloudy and see a breeze throughout much of the day. A few showers are possible, especially during the second half of the day. Temperatures are still above average, but not by much – highs right around the 70 degree mark for most.

Especially heavy rain (with a chance for some thunder, too!) settles in for Saturday. Temperatures struggle to warm very much at all with wet weather in place, peaking only in the low 60’s. Sunday looks even cooler, with highs in the mid 50’s and lighter, passing showers around. It will be especially windy as well, leading to a chilly, damp, raw feel to the day. For Columbus Day Monday, a few showers could persist north of Albany as well. Through this period, we could all see an inch or two of rain, with locally higher totals in the higher terrain.

Temperatures slowly inch back to the 60 degree mark by Wednesday, though we’ll keep more clouds around than sunshine throughout that period.

Overnight low temperatures take a tumble as well! Forget about these 60 degree mornings – next week, we’re back to the 40’s on the way out the door.