Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Another cloudy afternoon today with even a few showers thrown in the mix. They were relatively light in nature, however, some of them will likely linger into the overnight. Another day with clouds on Wednesday with perhaps some better breaks of sunshine by late afternoon with the threat for showers especially south and east through Wednesday evening.

High pressure will begin to build in from the west Wednesday night and into Thursday. This will finally kick what is left of “Ian” out to sea and will provide dryer air to move into the Capital Region Wednesday night, but especially so on Thursday with more sunshine expected and temperatures much warmer than they have been lately.

That warmth and sunshine will be short-lived. Elements for our next storm system are already taking shape in southern Canada and the Northern Plains. This will move through the northeast as a strong cold front on Friday. It is likely we will see some sunshine along with a few showers, however, there will not be a whole lot of moisture associated with this system. We will turn a bit gusty through the afternoon behind this system as temperatures fall through the day.

Clouds will hang tough for Wednesday, however, the drier air to the west will likely begin to make inroads into the Capital Region by the mid-afternoon early evening. This will bring the chance at some breaks of late day sun. Temperatures will be a touch warmer with highs likely in the mid 60s for most with the chance for showers being confined well south and east of the Capital Region.

More sunshine and warmth return to the Northeast on Thursday ahead of that strong storm system to our west. Enjoy it, because Friday will be a dramatic afternoon with a cold front moving through, temperatures falling and winds turning gusty.

As mentioned, temperatures on Friday may be at their high early in the day before the passage of a cold front. This front will bring gusty winds 30-35 mph, a shower or two and falling temperatures through the afternoon and early evening. Much cooler air will be situated over the northeast for the start of the weekend with highs in the mid 50s for most with some sunshine, but the wind will still be a bit gusty Saturday afternoon. Improvements for Sunday with highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s. We stay quiet into early next week, temperatures also look to moderate back close to seasonable levels, reaching the mid to upper 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob