10/4/21: Cloudy & Cool Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a cloudy, rainy, cool afternoon today as a stationary boundary remains just south of the Capital Region, which kept us on the cooler side of things. South of that boundary made it into the 70s this afternoon.

The parent area of low pressure will move east overnight tonight which will bring the bulk of the rain to an end with just a few leftover showers expected by Tuesday morning.

Conditions will slowly improve through the day on Tuesday, however we will keep the clouds and a northeast flow which will tend to keep us quite a bit cooler than normal for early October.





High pressure will be slowly building in from the north by the middle of the week. This will bring with it a drying and warming trend by the time we get to Wednesday when we could see highs back up close to 70 degrees.





That ridge of high pressure will stick around for the end of the week and begin to slowly break down by the weekend when we will introduce more cloud cover and cooler temperatures back into the 60s with a cool flow off the Ocean. Aside from any showers or leftover drizzle, especially the first half of Tuesday, the next 7 to 10 days look to be relatively dry and quiet. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob