The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

After record setting October warmth yesterday, we’ve got an outside chance to make more history today! Our forecast high of 85 degrees in Albany would fall one degree short of the record (86 degrees in 1891). If it ends up being only slightly warmer than expected, that record could be tied or broken. Only slightly cooler in the hills and mountains today, with highs in the low 80’s.

More warmth for Thursday, with morning lows around 60 and afternoon highs in the low 80’s. The record high for Thursday is 91, comfortably out of reach. In the afternoon, clouds will develop and a bit of a breeze will develop.

That takes us into a more unsettled period for the end of the week and beyond. Late Friday, the clouds give way to a rain and occasionally gusty conditions as a front pushes into the region. A few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question, either.

Behind the front, there will be a sharp drop in both temperature and humidity. Highs are down into the mid 60’s for Saturday, with continued cloud cover and wet weather. Sunday and Monday are even cooler, with highs in the 50’s and more showers and wind. An abrupt snap back to fall weather!

Tuesday looks cool and unsettled still, but with less consistent rain. Instead, expect clouds and lingering on and off showers. Overnight lows run much cooler through this period, as well – down into the mid 40’s.