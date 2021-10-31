10/31/21: Here comes November!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We were left under the influence of an upper level low pressure system today, that is what provided the clouds and even a few showers for some. However, that will continue to lift northeastward overnight tonight which will lead to brightening skies for Monday.

We have a brief little ridge of high pressure that will move in overnight into Monday, however, a weak disturbance will rotate through during the early afternoon hours, this may increase cloud cover and could spark a stray shower or two.

You can see on Futurecast that we should start out with some sunshine on Monday, with that sun and the approaching boundary, we could be dealing with some gusty winds ranging from 20-25 mph through the afternoon and into the evening hours.





Another boundary will be moving through on Tuesday, again, not a lot of moisture with this, however, a good shot of much cooler air will be waiting behind this feature and is set to pour into the northeast by the middle of the week.





At the same time on Tuesday an area of low pressure will be moving along the east coast, this will likely bring more clouds to the region, especially south and east of Albany, however, it should remain far enough away that we are not expecting any precipitation from this.





The winds will shift to a more west northwest direction Tuesday night and into Wednesday and we look to become at least partly sunny Wednesday afternoon. However, there could be a few showers and even a few snow showers north of Albany into the Adirondacks as Lake Effect bands may begin to setup off from Lake Ontario. The cool but dry weather sticks around through the weekend with another chance at showers coming in late next weekend on Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob