The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! What a weather roller coaster ride – it was 80 degrees on Friday, now it’s cool and rainy. After a brief break late yesterday, mist and light rain is widespread and steady again. Streets will be wet during the morning commute. The fallen leaves are making roads and sidewalks extra slippery.

The rain won’t last all day. Widespread drizzle and showers will start tapering off around lunchtime. A final push of isolated showers should be through by 3 PM. The evening commute should be drier for everyone.

With the showers out of the way, clouds will quickly clear tonight. Temperatures will tumble too. Throw an extra blanket on the bed – we are heading toward freezing overnight.

Morning temperatures may send a chill down during spine, but Halloween will feature more treats than tricks. “Bone dry” under mostly sunny skies during the day. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool with highs in the 40s. Not too spooky for trick-or-treat: clear and brisk with temperatures sliding through the 40s.

Stray sprinkles and flurries for the higher terrain will sneak in to start November. Outside of that, the forecast improves through the weekend. Brighter and milder days are ahead. In fact, we are setting our sights on 60 degrees for a high by Saturday. Don’t forget to “fall back” this weekend.