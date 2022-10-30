The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Expect more of the same today! After a chilly, chilly start, we cruise to afternoon high temperatures in the low 60’s today.

High pressure in control over the northeast is keeping us bright and sunny today. It’s also slowing down the next weather system set to impact us.

We now expect that Halloween starts out sunny, with more clouds throughout the course of the day. While it may not be crystal clear when Trick or Treating gets underway (sunset is at 5:49 pm), it should be dry.

A few showers could finally arrive overnight and into the day Tuesday. Still, temperatures will stay well above average for early November – in the mid to upper 60’s!

The rest of the work week looks dry, with temps staying very comfortably mild. The start of next weekend could be even warmer – near 70! – but with the chance for a few more rain showers.