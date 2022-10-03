Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Clouds won out once again this afternoon which kept temperatures around the immediate Capital Region in the 50s, where there was a bit more sun to the north temperatures were closer to 60. Unfortunately the clouds look to stick around again on Tuesday with a slight chance at a shower to the south by the afternoon and evening.

The remnants of “Ian” will continue to sit and spin to our south for another two days, this will keep the cloud cover in play for most, with breaks of sunshine to the north on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This will also keep our temperatures on the cooler side of things with highs in the Capital Region only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s, a few degrees warmer will be possible to the north where there are better chances at some sunshine. The leftover moisture from “Ian” has dropped several inches of rain through the Mid-Atlantic and Coastal New Jersey.





High pressure will slowly be kicking what’s left of “Ian” and we will begin to see a return flow of air around high pressure. This will warm our temperatures up for Thursday and for the first part of Friday before a strong cold front moves through Friday afternoon with perhaps a few shower. We will turn breezy Friday afternoon and temperatures may actually level off of fall a bit by late Friday afternoon early Friday evening.

Futurecast shows the clouds sticking around through the day on Tuesday. With a continued northeasterly wind direction temperatures will remain on the seasonably cool side of things. Better chance at some sunshine once again to the north and west with a shower threat later in the day south and east.





Wednesday, as this low pressure system remains close to the coast we will continue to see mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. There is a slightly better chance at a shower east of the Hudson Valley Wednesday afternoon and with any breaks of sunshine temperatures should make it into the low 60s for most.





High pressure finally takes hold on Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. This will provide us with partly sunny skies, with that sunshine temperatures will likely warm into the low to mid 70s. We will be near 70 Friday ahead of that cold front, but we will run the risk at a few showers in the afternoon as the front crosses the region. Winds will pick up in the afternoon and evening and will remain on the gusty side Friday night into Saturday. This will hold temperatures in the mid 50s for Saturday, we do moderate for the second half of the weekend into next week with highs rebounding into the low 60s. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob