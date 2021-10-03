10/3/2021: The start of a showery stretch

Keep the umbrellas close! Today is the start of an awfully rainy stretch of weather as a slow moving system passes through the northeast. While a bit of light rain is possible this morning, more widespread and steady showers will work their way into the Capital District after lunchtime. Temperatures will still be mild, with highs around 70 despite clouds and approaching wet weather.

With clouds and showers overnight, don’t expect any more chilly starts like lase week. Lows tonight will struggle to drop below the mid 50’s. On and off rain persists into Monday. The lack of sunshine, coupled with shifting winds that begin to bring in cooler air, will keep us from warming too much… expect highs in the upper 50’s to near 60.

The rain will begin to pull out of our area Tuesday morning. Even so, clouds will linger through the rest of the day and temps will stay similar to those experienced on Monday.

Not to worry, a drier stretch of weather arrives for the second half of the work week. Milder temperatures will again accompany this, with highs in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Enjoy that while it lasts! Showers could return to kick off next weekend.



-Matt